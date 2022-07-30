Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 42,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after buying an additional 17,089 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 17,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.12 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.11). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.25%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.