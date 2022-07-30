Banque Pictet & Cie SA Sells 5,166 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 194,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,166 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Chevron were worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 59,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.19, for a total transaction of $9,981,243.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,767.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.35.

NYSE CVX opened at $163.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200-day moving average of $154.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.38%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

