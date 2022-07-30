Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA cut its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 41.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,012 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in DTE Energy by 102.3% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 15,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 7,670 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 4,146.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DTE shares. Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $130.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.39.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 5.59%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

