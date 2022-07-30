Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $773,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lowered its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 79.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 41,811 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after buying an additional 219,401 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after buying an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after buying an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,833,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,529,000 after buying an additional 218,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.45.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE PEG opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $58.19 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $66.36.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock valued at $2,028,900 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

