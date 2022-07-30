Avient Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVNT. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “maintains” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $63.00) on shares of Avient in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

AVNT stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

