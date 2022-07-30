Avient Co. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.49 Per Share (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Avient in a report released on Tuesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Owen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.48. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.50 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Avient’s FY2023 earnings at $3.91 EPS.
Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Avient had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Avient Price Performance
AVNT stock opened at $43.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Avient has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $61.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.92.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVNT. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Avient in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.
Avient Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.93%.
About Avient
Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Avient (AVNT)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/25 – 7/29
- Procter’s Earnings Start To Show Weakness In Q4
- The One Question You Have to Ask Before Investing in INTC Stock
- Home Depot: A Beautiful Boring Stock to Navigate a Bear Market
- Could CRISPR Therapeutics be a Moonshot Hiding in Plain Sight?
Receive News & Ratings for Avient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.