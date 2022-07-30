Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Price Target Raised to $94.00 at Robert W. Baird

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a maintains rating on the stock.

ADM has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE:ADM opened at $82.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $58.44 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.81.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $27.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 3.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 17.5% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 418.1% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 161,771 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 860,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after acquiring an additional 77,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,968,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

