Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,870 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,851 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.2% of Family Capital Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $1,461,735,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Apple by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,866,567 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,705,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,154,422 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Fundamental Research decreased their target price on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Apple Stock Up 3.3 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AAPL opened at $162.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

