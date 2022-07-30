Analysts Set DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Target Price at $101.38

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.38.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,129,000 after acquiring an additional 67,968 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 8,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in DocuSign by 2,535.0% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 54,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after acquiring an additional 52,423 shares during the last quarter. 75.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign Stock Down 0.6 %

DOCU stock opened at $63.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $314.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.58. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.17 and a beta of 1.21.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $588.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts predict that DocuSign will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

