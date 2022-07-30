Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Lowered to $200.00 at JMP Securities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ARE. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $219.00 to $172.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $193.40.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $165.78 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $224.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $176.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $27.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.88.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $1.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $643.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 255.14%.

Insider Transactions at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In other news, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Real Estate Equitie Alexandria purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $3,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,555,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,555,077. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jackie B. Clem sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total transaction of $124,340.40. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,824 shares in the company, valued at $3,574,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter worth $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

