Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 743,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,735 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.59% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $34,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 76,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 11,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,182,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 70,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

CIBR stock opened at $42.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.93. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $38.08 and a one year high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%.

