Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,785 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 529,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,785 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 1.75% of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF worth $33,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,222,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,928 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 867,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 822,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,443,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 311,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,283,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 285,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,509,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $56.55 on Friday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.78 and a fifty-two week high of $73.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.11.

