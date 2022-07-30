Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $32.74 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 982,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,648 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $32,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.06 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.86.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

