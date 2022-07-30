Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys 2,843 Shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $31,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,272,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,739,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.3 %

ELV opened at $477.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $481.33 and a 200 day moving average of $477.12. The company has a market cap of $114.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.96. Elevance Health Inc. has a 12 month low of $355.43 and a 12 month high of $533.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $8.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.05 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 20.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELV has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $533.00 to $485.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $472.00 to $642.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $544.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $557.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Elevance Health news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.88, for a total value of $464,191.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,409,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total transaction of $3,091,860.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.