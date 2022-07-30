Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.42% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $32,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 25,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,366 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 40,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 244,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after buying an additional 79,119 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHO opened at $49.37 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day moving average of $49.63. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $51.31.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.