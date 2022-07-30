Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 7,470 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,381 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 0.05% of FedEx worth $30,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in FedEx by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $127,014,000 after buying an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN boosted its position in FedEx by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $374,336,000 after buying an additional 298,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in FedEx by 163.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,132 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $112,801,000 after buying an additional 270,299 shares in the last quarter. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena bought 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,803. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, for a total transaction of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,955 shares of company stock valued at $7,296,828. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FedEx Trading Up 1.4 %

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays set a $320.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.50.

FDX opened at $233.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $282.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $223.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.63.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). FedEx had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $24.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.17%.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

