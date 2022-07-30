Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.60.

GOLF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,174,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,806 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acushnet by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,630,000 after acquiring an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Acushnet by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,321,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after acquiring an additional 237,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Acushnet by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 694,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23,816 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOLF stock opened at $48.73 on Monday. Acushnet has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.71.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

