13,815 Shares in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 13,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDEN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $246,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Golden Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment Stock Performance

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $43.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.93. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.21 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.60 million. Golden Entertainment had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

About Golden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

Further Reading

