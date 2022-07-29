Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Net Lease were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GNL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,642,000 after buying an additional 677,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,316,000 after buying an additional 145,495 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,517,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,462,000 after buying an additional 102,956 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease in the 4th quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global Net Lease by 134.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 83,630 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE:GNL opened at $15.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -100.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05.

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

Global Net Lease ( NYSE:GNL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.38). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.58%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,066.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on Global Net Lease from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Global Net Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Further Reading

