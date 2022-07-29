Ziegler Capital Management LLC Sells 39,819 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 39,819 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares in the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $45.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.34. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.32. The firm has a market cap of $191.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,674 shares of company stock valued at $237,377. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Cowen lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.06.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.