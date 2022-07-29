Ziegler Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

