Ziegler Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 24.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,435,000 after purchasing an additional 80,209 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 44.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,003,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,592,000 after purchasing an additional 31,713 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 7.5% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DFS shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock opened at $99.48 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $88.02 and a 52-week high of $135.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.71 and a 200 day moving average of $110.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 34.89% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

