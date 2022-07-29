Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 205,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,420,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Highwoods Properties from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Highwoods Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Shares of HIW stock opened at $35.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.62 and a 52-week high of $48.82.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 37.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

