Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 794 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 75,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,965,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 84,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after acquiring an additional 26,048 shares during the period. Essex LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex LLC now owns 25,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 50,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,301 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $148.06 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

