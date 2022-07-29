Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Earns Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WWW. CL King dropped their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.80.

WWW opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $16.65 and a one year high of $38.07. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $614.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWW. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,366,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $75,939,000 after buying an additional 969,207 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,264,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after purchasing an additional 381,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,925,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,010,000 after purchasing an additional 316,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,488,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,874,000 after purchasing an additional 309,984 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

