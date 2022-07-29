Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) PT Lowered to $100.00 at DA Davidson

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by DA Davidson to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.61 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on WAL. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Trading Up 2.3 %

WAL opened at $76.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $84.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,950,945.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $313,214 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Western Alliance Bancorporation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 117.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

