Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 380 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.
Visa Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of V opened at $211.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
- Was The Market Wrong On Etsy Again, As Shares Gain Post Earnings?
- Is Google The Buy Of The Summer?
- Should CVS Health Be in Your Portfolio?
- Wingstop And Hershey Are Two Food Stocks Overcoming Inflation
- Can International Business Machines Recover After Its Sell-Off?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.