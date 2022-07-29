Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Buys 380 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 82,676 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,335,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 21.4% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 13.2% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,334 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,155 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of V opened at $211.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $251.50. The company has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $204.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.64.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on V. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.