Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Vista Wealth Management Group LLC

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,882 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 206 shares during the quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $211.35 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $251.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $401.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.64.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.58%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at $31,237,123.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Cowen cut their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

