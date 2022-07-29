Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643,094 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 39,411 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $359,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $211.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.64. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $251.50.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $242.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

