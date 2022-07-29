Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 859,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,877 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $95,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 146.8% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,141 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Materials by 154.5% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

AMAT opened at $105.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.64. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 57.17% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.87%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares in the company, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on AMAT. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $133.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.04.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

