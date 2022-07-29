Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 40,244 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,500,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $99,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,127,795,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,667,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,859,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,305,161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,544,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,092,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,428 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.94. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a market cap of $123.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $87.50 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Charles Schwab to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.58.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

