Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,063 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,057 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $82,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at $911,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,657 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,107,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuit by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $448.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. The business’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Intuit to $476.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Intuit from $550.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $561.17.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total value of $3,923,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,268,263.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.39, for a total transaction of $3,923,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,717 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,263.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

