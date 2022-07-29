Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 321,332 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 868,739 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 321,332 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $78,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Best Buy by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 87,369 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $8,877,000 after buying an additional 18,884 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Best Buy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze bought 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,011 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on BBY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Best Buy from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.13.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $77.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.14.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.07%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

