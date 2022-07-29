Versor Investments LP Lowers Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Versor Investments LP lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 35.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 442.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 160,676 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,855,000 after buying an additional 131,076 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,040,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 83,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $150.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $295.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $182.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.14.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Chevron from $205.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.35.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,138.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

