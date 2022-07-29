Versor Investments LP Invests $514,000 in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 25,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,676 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1,882.5% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 122,957 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Xerox by 722.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Naresh Shanker sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.16, for a total transaction of $183,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,373.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

XRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Xerox in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xerox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Xerox from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Xerox from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xerox presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

XRX stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Xerox Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $13.24 and a 1-year high of $24.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.70.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Xerox had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.33%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

