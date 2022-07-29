Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $32.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at MKM Partners from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. MKM Partners’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 37.28% from the company’s current price.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.73.

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $23.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 1.31. Uber Technologies has a 12-month low of $19.90 and a 12-month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3,079.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

