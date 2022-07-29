TransAlta (TAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $580.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.65 million. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a positive return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransAlta to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
TAC opened at $11.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.03. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $9.44 and a 52-week high of $12.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.76.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TAC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
