Titleist Asset Management LTD. Sells 7,523 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Titleist Asset Management LTD. decreased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $104.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a market capitalization of $190.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.34, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price objective on Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

