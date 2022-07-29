Thungela Resources (LON:TGA) Hits New 12-Month High at $1,410.56

Thungela Resources Limited (LON:TGA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,410.56 ($16.99) and last traded at GBX 1,407 ($16.95), with a volume of 410114 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,335 ($16.08).

The stock has a market cap of £1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,246.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 998.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.84.

Thungela Resources Limited engages in the mining and production of thermal coal in South Africa. The company owns interests in and produces its thermal coal from seven mining operations in the Mpumalanga province of South Africa, including Goedehoop colliery, Greenside colliery, Isibonelo colliery, Khwezela colliery, Zibulo colliery, Mafube colliery, and Rietvlei colliery.

