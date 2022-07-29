Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 7,427 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,016 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,629,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $440,559,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after buying an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after buying an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $299.63 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $431,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $287.73 per share, for a total transaction of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $431,595. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

