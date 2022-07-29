The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Price Target Lowered to GBX 65 at Berenberg Bank

The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 110 ($1.33) to GBX 65 ($0.78) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.35% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 47 ($0.57) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.08) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 86.40 ($1.04).

Get The Restaurant Group alerts:

The Restaurant Group Stock Performance

LON RTN opened at GBX 50.25 ($0.61) on Thursday. The Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 130.20 ($1.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £384.44 million and a PE ratio of -9.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 68.31.

Insider Activity at The Restaurant Group

The Restaurant Group Company Profile

In other The Restaurant Group news, insider Loraine Woodhouse bought 49,136 shares of The Restaurant Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, with a total value of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00). In other news, insider Andy C. Hornby purchased 376,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £158,030.46 ($190,398.14). Also, insider Loraine Woodhouse purchased 49,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 51 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £25,059.36 ($30,192.00).

(Get Rating)

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.