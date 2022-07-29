The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 71,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,651,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

NYSE PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.71. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

