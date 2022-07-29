The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 136,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 9.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $20,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 3,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Shares of PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $129.50 and a 12 month high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

