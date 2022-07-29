The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Summit Financial Strategies Inc.

Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up 0.4% of Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Summit Financial Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $432,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Insider Activity

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.7 %

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,770.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $148.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $355.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.