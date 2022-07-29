The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $39.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.14. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $34.34 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.05 per share, for a total transaction of $26,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,875. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 849.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after buying an additional 48,043 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 592.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the first quarter valued at about $640,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

