The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.22 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Liberty Braves Group alerts:

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $23.34 and a 52-week high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 98.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at The Liberty Braves Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders bought 3,500 shares of company stock worth $89,180 in the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in The Liberty Braves Group by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,395,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 194,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,112,000 after buying an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 782,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,832,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 14,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,237,000 after buying an additional 60,167 shares in the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on The Liberty Braves Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty Braves Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.67.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty Braves Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty Braves Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.