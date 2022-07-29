The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 653,111 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $195,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 173.1% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,595. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.2 %

HD stock opened at $299.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $289.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $313.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $307.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

