The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Bought by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $405.00 to $375.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.45.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $299.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $313.80. The company has a market cap of $307.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.16%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.