Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Gap Up to $7.12

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.12, but opened at $8.63. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $8.58, with a volume of 558,061 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.71.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $1,068,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,946,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,473,000 after buying an additional 443,186 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $838,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,692,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after buying an additional 148,351 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 298,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 134,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

