Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Director Sells $468,061.88 in Stock

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE THC opened at $65.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $92.65.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on THC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.