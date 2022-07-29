Susquehanna Lowers Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Price Target to $150.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $187.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Susquehanna’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.90% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $157.50 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $114.59 on Wednesday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.24 by ($25.03). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $27.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,237,558.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $32,682.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,039 shares of company stock worth $12,649,005 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $3,438,000. Bank of The West raised its holdings in Alphabet by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Integral Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. 31.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

